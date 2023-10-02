MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $90.74 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $73.99 and a 1 year high of $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

