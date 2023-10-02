United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

About United Utilities Group

Shares of UUGRY opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

