H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. DNB Markets raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

