The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

The SPAR Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SGPPF opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.66.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

About The SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.