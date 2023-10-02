H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEOFF
H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.2 %
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.