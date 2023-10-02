H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.2 %

HEOFF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

