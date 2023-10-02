Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$49.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.18.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$46.71 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$50.37. The company has a market cap of C$60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.0208605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

