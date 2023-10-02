CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James raised shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.53.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$565.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.3079848 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

