Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.38. The firm has a market cap of C$917.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.04. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 64.72%. The company had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.9195584 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crew Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$618,149.68. Also, Senior Officer Craig Turchak sold 37,788 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$228,163.94. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crew Energy



Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

