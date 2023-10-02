Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Set at C$82.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$77.33.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJ opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$38.26 and a 1 year high of C$70.54.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.2669943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

