Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie Stock Performance

Engie Company Profile

Engie stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

