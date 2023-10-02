JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 740

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.14) to GBX 740 ($9.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,200 ($14.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Drax Group Stock Down 0.4 %

About Drax Group

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

