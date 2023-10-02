Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.7100881 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

