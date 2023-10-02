Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 4.8 %

About Athabasca Oil

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

