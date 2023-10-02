Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

