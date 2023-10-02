StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by $1.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

