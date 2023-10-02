Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Workday stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -447.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

