Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Cut to GBX 740

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.14) to GBX 740 ($9.04) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,200 ($14.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 822.60 ($10.05).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 438.80 ($5.36) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 577.55. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 418.44 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 728.50 ($8.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,888.89%.

In related news, insider John Baxter acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £32,850 ($40,114.79). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

