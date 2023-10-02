WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $813.33.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP opened at $44.58 on Thursday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of WPP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

