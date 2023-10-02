Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of FOUR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.41 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

