JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Schroders Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 407.20 ($4.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 507 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.98.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.

Insider Activity

Schroders Company Profile

In related news, insider Claire Fitzalan Howard purchased 10,416 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £42,393.12 ($51,768.37). In other Schroders news, insider Rhian Davies acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,043.23). Also, insider Claire Fitzalan Howard acquired 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £42,393.12 ($51,768.37). Corporate insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.