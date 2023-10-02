JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Schroders Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 407.20 ($4.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 507 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.98.
Schroders Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.
Insider Activity
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.