S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

SANW stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

