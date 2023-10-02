Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

