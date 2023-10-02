Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.77) to GBX 2,430 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,900 ($35.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.46).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,265.50 ($27.67) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,349.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 7,410.07%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

