Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.77) to GBX 2,430 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,900 ($35.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.46).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,265.50 ($27.67) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,349.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 7,410.07%.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.