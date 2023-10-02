StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 17.11.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
