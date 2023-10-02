StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 17.11.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

