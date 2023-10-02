T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 23.9 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

In other T2 Biosystems news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,481,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,970,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,934 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

