Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. UBS Group began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 169.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wix.com by 2,134.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

