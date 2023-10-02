Maxim Group Increases Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target to $10.00

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Bionomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

