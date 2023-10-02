Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:MGIH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 2nd

Millennium Group International’s (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 2nd. Millennium Group International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Millennium Group International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Millennium Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIH opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. Millennium Group International has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.63.
Institutional Trading of Millennium Group International
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Millennium Group International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Millennium Group International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Millennium Group International
Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics.
