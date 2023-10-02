Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 2nd (NYSE:MWG)

Multi Ways’ (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 2nd. Multi Ways had issued 7,240,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $18,100,000 based on an initial share price of $2.50. After the expiration of Multi Ways’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Multi Ways Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MWG opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. Multi Ways has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Multi Ways Company Profile

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.

