Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 2nd (NYSE:MWG)

Multi Ways’ (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 2nd. Multi Ways had issued 7,240,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $18,100,000 based on an initial share price of $2.50. After the expiration of Multi Ways’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Multi Ways Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:MWG opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. Multi Ways has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Multi Ways Company Profile
