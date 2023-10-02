Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 3.43. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 90.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $187,022.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $228,437.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,170 shares in the company, valued at $670,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,169 shares of company stock valued at $428,361 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 16,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.