Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.92. 7,299,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $290.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.