Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 671 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

