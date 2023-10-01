Beacon Financial Group Sells 489 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,440. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

