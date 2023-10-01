AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,324 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $80,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

