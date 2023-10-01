Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,829,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,762,008. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.25.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

