Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

