Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.4% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

