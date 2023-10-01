Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $207.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

