Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 35 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $537.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.65 and its 200 day moving average is $455.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

