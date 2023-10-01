JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $537.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.03. The company has a market cap of $509.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.