Alta Capital Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.6% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 11,261,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,433,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

