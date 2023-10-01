Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,882 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

