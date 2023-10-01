Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 4.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

