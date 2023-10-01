Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

