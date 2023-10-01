Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

