Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

