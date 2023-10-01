Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,645,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.