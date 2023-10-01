Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.39.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.94. 1,499,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,437. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

