Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 35,646 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $94.33. 4,753,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

