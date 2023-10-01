Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $506.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.